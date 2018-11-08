Derik Nelson & Family to perform in Sunnyside

Derik Nelson & Family will perform Nov. 18 in Sunnyside as part of the Lower Valley Live concert season.
Showtime is 3 p.m. at Sunnyside High School.
Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for students, with season subscriptions also available.
Nelson and his siblings Riana and Dalten have been making music together since childhood and have a large following online. They’ve performed the national anthem at Seahawks, Sounders and Trailblazers games, and Derik appeared regularly as the lead guitarist in the TV show “Glee,” a news release said.
