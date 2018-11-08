New public art on display in downtown Kennewick

A new piece of public art is on display at West 10th Avenue and South Washington Street in Kennewick.
It’s a traffic box, painted by Kody Flannery of Monarch Tattoo with a Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo theme.
It’s in honor of the fair’s 70th anniversary and is part of a series of traffic box makeovers planned by the Kennewick Arts Commission.
“We are always looking for ways we can make a difference in the community,” said Duane Howard, fair board president, in a news release. “Working with local artists and community groups is a big part of that. We are very happy with Kody’s artwork and the efforts of everyone involved in the project.”
