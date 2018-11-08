Reach museum offering temporary makerspace

The Reach museum in Richland is turning one of its galleries into an art makerspace in November.
Museum-goers are invited to “engage in some creative play to reflect on their museum visit,” news release said. “What inspires you? The Columbia River and its wildlife? The dramatic landscapes from the Ice Age Floods? Scenic farm landscapes? Amazing technology and engineering? Linger for a while in the makerspace and create a work of art to keep or share.”
Makerspace hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 13-16, 20, 23 and 24.
Cost is free with Reach admission, which is $10 for adults and $6 for seniors, military and students.
Kids 5 and younger are admitted for free and so are Reach members.
The Reach is at 1943 Columbia Park Trail.
