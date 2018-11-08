Here’s your holiday bazaar roundup

Now that fall is here, it’s time to add holiday bazaars to your calendar.
Here’s a running list of offerings around the Tri-Cities:
▪ Holiday Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, West Highlands United Methodist Church, 17 S. Union St., Kennewick.
▪ Arts and Crafts Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Richland Lutheran Church, 901 Van Giesen St., Richland.
▪ Jason Lee Elementary Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17, Jason Lee Elementary, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland.
▪ Princess Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Princess Theatre, 1226 Meade Ave., Prosser.
▪ Christmas Market, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, Gallery at the Park, 89 Lee Blvd., Richland.
