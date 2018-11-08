Traveling educational exhibit on display in Kennewick

The traveling educational exhibit “Trivial Pursuit, a 50 State Adventure” is on display in downtown Kennewick.
It’s set up through Jan. 12 at the East Benton County Historical Museum, 205 W. Keewaydin Drive.
The exhibit was brought in by the group “Hands In for Hands On,” which is working to bring a children’s museum to the Tri-Cities.
It’s 2,500 square feet and features hands-on activities and trivia about the 50 states and District of Columbia.
Through the exhibit, “visitors to the exhibit can ride a mule through the Grand Canyon, hit a home run at Fenway Park, guide your sled dog team on the Iditarod Trail, and even climb our own Mount Rainier,” a news release said.
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum developed the exhibit in collaboration with Hasbro, Inc.
