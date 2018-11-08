Tri-City things to do for Nov. 9-18

fri | Nov. 9
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Elephant Gun Riot/Lindsay Johnston, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Jamie Nasario & Luke Basile, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Call 509-627-0266.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 9 to Nov. 9, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Zilliox, 7-10 p.m., R.F. McDougall’s, 1705 Columbia Park Trl., Richland. Trip hop. Call 509-735-6418.
Theater
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10 Students; $12 Adults. The classic story in the romantic, mystical, Caribbean style with original music. Call 509-795-0203.
‘Speak’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 Students & Senior Citizens; $10 Adults. Based on the popular YA novel by Laurie Halse Anderson, it follows the story of a teenage girl named Melinda who suffers from a traumatic assault in the summer before her freshman year of high school. Call 509-222-6074.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). A bittersweet comedy that is an astute, snapshot sharp chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls. Some mild language and adult themes. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Nov. 10
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
14th Annual Richland Seniors Association Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Free. Packed full of vendors with gift ideas just waiting for you, bake sale. Call 509-380-8437.
40th Annual Tri-Cities Wine Festival, 7 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $57-$62. 21 and older.
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Vintage at Richland, 1950 Bellerive Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-2912.
Southridge High School Music Boosters Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. $2 admission includes 1 raffle ticket. Many unique, hand crafted items including foods, clothing, bags, jewelry, fine arts, Christmas ornaments, and many more. Call 509-521-2247.
STEAM Family Workshop “Art”, 10 a.m.-noon., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 general public, $6 students, seniors and military, and children under 5 and REACH members are free. Call 509-943-4100.
Nightlife
Dori Freeman, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance.
Spyn Reset w/ The Coast, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Progressive Jazz/Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Stompin’ Ground, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Blues. Call 509-946-9559.
Talena Bricker, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Acoustic. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10 Students; $12 Adults. Call 509-795-0203.
‘Speak’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 Students & Senior Citizens; $10 Adults. Call 509-222-6074.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Nov. 11
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Theater
‘Vanities’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). Call 509-943-1991.
mon | Nov. 12
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Nov. 13
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Music
Fall CBC Concert Band Concert, 7 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. A presentation of classic and contemporary works for wind band. Call 509-542-5531.
Special Event
Open Mic Night @ AU Records!, 5-8 p.m. Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Open mic for comedians, every style of music, spoken word, poetry, storytelling, 5-minute lectures on any topics - all around variety. Call 509-946-9893.
Talks & Readings
Lecture - ‘What “new” science can tell us about ancient Ice Age floods’, 6:45-8:30 p.m., Hanford Reach Interpretive Center, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free. Presented by Dr. Ralph Dawes, geology instructor at Wenatchee Valley College. Call 509-430-0990.
wed | Nov. 14
Music
CBC Combo Event, 8-9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. The CBC Jazz combos present a concert and jam session. Call 509-542-5531.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘I Now Pronounce’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. A comedy by Tasha Gordon-Solmon. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $8. The classic story in the romantic, mystical, Caribbean style with original music. Call 509-795-0203.
thu | Nov. 15
Comedy
Stacey Prussman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8-10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Retro-Pop American song book.
Talks & Readings
Lecture: Exploring Local Treasures Along the Tapteal Greenway, 7-8:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Theater
‘I Now Pronounce’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. A comedy by Tasha Gordon-Solmon. Call 509-542-5531.
‘The High Schooler’s Guide to the Galaxy’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. A light-hearted, satirical look at the high school experience. Call 509-786-1224.
fri | Nov. 16
Art
Painting Scarves with Alcohol Inks - with Chris Blevins, 6-8:15 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $45. All supplies provided. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Ron White, 8 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $50-$259.
Stacey Prussman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
JW Teller & Small Town Darlings, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Acoustic. Call 509-946-9328.
NuffSed, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock & Roll featuring hot local players. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘I Now Pronounce’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10 Students; $12 Adults. The classic story in the romantic, mystical, Caribbean style with original music. Call 509-795-0203.
‘Speak’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 Students & Senior Citizens; $10 Adults. Based on the popular YA novel by Laurie Halse Anderson, it follows the story of a teenage girl named Melinda who suffers from a traumatic assault in the summer before her freshman year of high school. Call 509-222-6074.
‘The High Schooler’s Guide to the Galaxy’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. A light-hearted, satirical look at the high school experience. Call 509-786-1224.
sat | Nov. 17
Comedy
Stacey Prussman, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 2 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
7th Annual Holiday Parade, 9 a.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Follow Santa to the Grand Tree in the Sears wing for the Lighting ceremony ushering in the holiday season. Call 425-698-7353.
10th Annual Princess Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free admission. Featuring one-of-a-kind, handcrafted gifts. Call 509-786-2180.
Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., American Legion Post #115, 908 Dale Street, Benton City. Free. Call 509-588-5371.
Drummers and Dancers, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 general public, $6 students, seniors and military, and children under 5 and Reach members are free. The dancers are representing the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, including the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla. Call 509-943-4100.
Marcus Whitman Annual Winter Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Marcus Whitman Elementary School, 1704 Gray St., Richland. Free admission. Bake sale, handmade items, specialty gifts, silent auction and more. Call 509-554-6447.
Music
Camerata Musica: Frisson, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Kennewick First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free, donations accepted. An explosive group of rising classical stars showcasing a myriad of rarely-performed masterworks.
Nightlife
Doc Jeebus’ Mojo Library, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Zilliox, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. No cover. Call 509-491-3400.
Theater
‘I Now Pronounce’, 7 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $12 adults; $10 students and seniors. A comedy by Tasha Gordon-Solmon. Call 509-542-5531.
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: $10 Students; $12 Adults. Call 509-795-0203.
‘Speak’, 7-9 p.m., Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur St., Kennewick. Tickets: $8 Students & Senior Citizens; $10 Adults. Call 509-222-6074.
‘The High Schooler’s Guide to the Galaxy’, 7-9 p.m., Prosser High School, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $8 adults; $5 students. Call 509-786-1224.
sun | Nov. 18
Dance
Afternoon Jazz, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 jazz club member; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Misc.
West Richland Area Chamber of Commerce 3rd Annual Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st Ave., West Richland. Free. Call 509-967-0521.
