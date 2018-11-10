This Pasco teacher has a second life. He is an up-and-coming music star

In some ways, Evan Egerer is living a pretty normal life.
He’s married with two young kids and has a job teaching at Franklin STEM Elementary School in Pasco.
But Egerer also is a rising music star with a sizable fanbase and a new EP recorded in Nashville with help from some industry heavyweights. So maybe his day-to-day isn’t that normal after all.
“Things have been getting so much bigger with the music,” Egerer said. “It’s like I’m leading two different lives.”
Egerer’s new five-song EP, called “Mystery,” is available across music platforms now.
Egerer is a Christian, and the title track is about God’s grace.
“It’s about recognizing your shortcomings, but no matter how far you fall short, God still loves you,” Egerer said. “That’s the great mystery of life.”
He recorded that song and the others on “Mystery” at Cloverland studio, with Jeff Quimby and Jeremy Redmon of Big Daddy Weave, Jeremy Mayfield and David Leonard of All Sons & Daughters, and Matt Melton, who plays with Chris Tomlin.
It’s his best work ever, he said — still him, still his sound, but at a new level.
“I’m ecstatic to have the songs out there,” he said. “Although I’m not changing who I am from a musical standpoint, I’m excited to be developing and growing.
“I’m excited to be growing, and I want (fans) to know they have been one of the driving forces behind that.”
Egerer released the three-song EP “Valleys” earlier this year, after a first whirlwind trip to Nashville.
He returned to Music City over the summer to make “Mystery.”
It’s one of the many big opportunities he’s seized as his profile has steadily grown.
Egerer first made a splash in 2016, when he won the national music tournament at Creation Northwest, a Christian music festival.
He went on to open for Christian music superstars Crowder and Phil Wickham, play to a full house at the Knitting Factory in Spokane, and perform at Creation’s large East Coast and West Coast festivals.
He released the record “Sinner” in 2017 and took off on tour.
Egerer has a host of shows lined up in the coming weeks, including at Goose Ridge Winery in Walla Walla on Nov. 16.
Even as music has become a bigger part of is life, Egerer continues to teach at Franklin STEM. He loves it.
He’ll occasionally bring out his guitar in class, but mostly he sticks to the day’s lessons.
And he’s raising two kids with his wife, Heather — daughter Avery, who’s turning 7, and son Micah, 4.
His busy schedule means he makes family time “very intentional,” he said.
“When I’m with my family, I am with them and I am all about them,” he said.
He’s excited about his new music, about where his life is headed.
“I’m at this new place,” he said. “It’s really exciting. This is a step forward.”
To stay up to date on Egerer, go to evan-egerer.com.
