Warren Miller ski and snowboard film coming to Richland

The latest Warren Miller ski and snowboard film will play Nov. 7 in Richland.
The screening of “Face of Winter” is at 7:30 p.m. at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
“The film is for anyone whose life (whether they realize it or not) was impacted by Warren Miller,” said Andy Hawk, managing director of Warren Miller Entertainment. “We are all the face of winter – from the athletes to the audience to the locals in far-off destinations or even at our home mountain. Warren recognized this, and this year’s film celebrates that.”
Some of the world’s best winter athletes appear in the film, including Jonny Moseley, Marcus Caston, Seth Wescott, Forrest Jillson, Kaylin Richardson, Dash Longe, Anna Segal and Michael “Bird” Shaffer. They ski and snowboard everywhere from Alaska to British Columbia, Chile, Iceland and New Zealand.
Attendees get lift ticket and gear savings, plus the chance to win prizes such as ski vacations.
Tickets: warrenmiller.com.
