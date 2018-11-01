Dancing with the Tri-City Stars set Nov. 3 in Richland

Seven local celebrities will put on their dancing shoes Saturday for the annual Dancing with the Tri-City Stars.
The event, put on by Beth Trost and the Utah Ballroom Dance Co., starts at 7 p.m. at Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s lineup includes: Nicole Anderson, vice principal of Richland High School; Vicki Haines of Atomic Dermatology; Eliana Sheriff, news anchor for KEPR-TV; Jhonna Jones, CEO at Options Commercial Mortgage; Rich Breshears of Breshears Professional Photography; Eldon Monson of Monson Wealth Management; and Terral Russell, realtor with John L. Scott Realty, Tri-Cities.
The local stars will be paired with professional dancers from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company. Those pro dancers also will be featured in a showcase during the event.
Mary Lou Gnoza, Scott Smith and Michelle Goenen will serve as judges.
Tickets are $30. They’re available at dancebybethtrost.com, A-1 Shoes in Kennewick, Dawson Richards Tux Shop in Richland and at the door.
