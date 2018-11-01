Tri-Cities Wine Festival is Nov. 10 in Kennewick

The 40th Annual Tri-Cities Wine Festival is at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick.
Tri-Cities Wine Society and the convention center are presenting the event, which is for people 21 and older.
Tickets are $60 in advance through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. They’re $65 at the door.
No scrips, and food is included.
The event will include wine tasting, a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, a professionally judged wine competition and a selection of craft beers.
