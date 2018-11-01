Richland Players bring ‘Vanities’ to the stage

The Richland Players’ production of “Vanities” opens Friday.
The bittersweet comedy, written by Jack Heifner, centers on three Texas women – charting their friendship from high school through college and after.
Performances are at 8 p.m. Nov. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17; and at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.
Cyndi Kimmel is directing.
Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and military service members.
They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943-1991 and at the theater.
