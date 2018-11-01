Susan Schmieman weaves a fabric strip rug on her countermarche loom.
Desert Fiber Arts Guild show and sale continues in Richland

Tri-City Herald

November 01, 2018 07:11 PM

Desert Fiber Arts Guild’s annual show and sale continues at Badger Mountain Yarns in Richland.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will include handcrafted goods such as shawls, wraps, scarves, mittens, caps, rugs, blankets, towels, tatted jewelry and more.

Artists from the guild will be on hand to demonstrate techniques.

For more on Desert Fiber Arts Guild, go to desertfiberarts.org or find the group on Facebook.

Badger Mountain Yarns is at 114 Keene Road.

