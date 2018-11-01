Tri-City things to do for Nov. 2-11

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Nov. 2
Comedy
Tommy Savitt, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Ambient. Call 509-946-9328.
Jenny Jahlee Music / Mad Ruby / Sex Mission, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. NW Folk blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Josiah Harpster, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Call 509-627-0266.
Nerve Centr, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Blues. Call 509-946-9559.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m. Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). A bittersweet comedy that is an astute, snapshot sharp chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls. Some mild language and some adult themes. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Nov. 3
Art
Carol Betker Artist Reception, noon-2 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Call 509-545-9588.
Comedy
Tommy Savitt, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Dancing with the Tri-City Stars, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School Auditorium, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $30. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 2 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-10 a.m., Applebee’s, 43 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Tickets: $10 at door. Enjoy pancakes and more and help support educational grants, loans and scholarships to help women complete their college education. Call 509-554-1576.
JUNQUE Jingle, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion, 360 Orchard St., Walla Walla. Tickets: $5-$10.
Scandinavian American Bake Sale and Raffle, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pasco First Lutheran Church, 530 W Bonneville St., Pasco. American and ethnic foods. Various yeast breads, rolls, quick breads and candies. A homemade quilt and other items for raffle as well as homemade crafts. Call 509-547-4622.
Nightlife
Chelsea Spence, Harpist, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
EmiSunshine, 8-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35-$30 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Faith and Bobby, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland.
Half Step Down, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Blues. Call 509-946-9559.
Holopaw, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Elephant Seven, 134 W Poplar St., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at the door. An evening with John Orth and Patrick Quinney of Holopaw.
Safar, 9 p.m. Nov. 3 to Nov. 3, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Middle Eastern Music. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Master Gardeners Present: I Dig Dahlias, 1-2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Learn how to dig, divide, and store those precious dahlia tubers for next spring.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 2-4:30 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Nov. 4
Film
‘The King’s Choice’, 2-4:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations to Tri-City Film Club accepted. In Norwegian with English subtitles, 133 minutes, Not Rated.
Theater
‘Finding Neverland’, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $37-$82.
Walla Walla Valley Academy Drama: ‘Twelfth Night’, 2-4 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Tickets: $10 reserved seating. A rollicking comedy of gender switching, mistaken identity, a love triangle, and various schemes to entangle the vain and foolish in ridiculous situations. Call 509-529-6500.
mon | Nov. 5
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Nov. 6
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Lighting the Path Fundraising Breakfast, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Benefiting Chaplaincy Health Care and the services provided to those in our community through hospice, palliative care, grief care, behavioral health and chaplain services. Call 509-783-7416.
Talks & Readings
A Photographic Journey Through Our National Wild & Scenic Rivers, 6:30-9 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Award-winning author and photographer, Tim Palmer. Call 509-943-4100.
wed | Nov. 7
Dance
Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker, 7:30 p.m., The Capitol Theatre, 19 S. Third St., Yakima.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
Karaoke with Amber Bamber, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Nov. 8
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Soroptimist Harvest Bunco, 5:30-9 p.m., Clover Island Inn, 435 Clover Island Dr, Kennewick. Tickets: $25. Call 509-942-4260.
Music
Steve Haberman and Trish Thompson, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.
Talks & Readings
Tri-City Photography Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Meeting is free; Club Membership Dues-$25/yr.
fri | Nov. 9
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Elephant Gun Riot/Lindsay Johnston, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Jamie Nasario & Luke Basile, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Call 509-627-0266.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 9 to Nov. 9, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: Students $10; Adults $12. The classic story in the romantic, mystical, Caribbean style with original music. Call 509-795-0203.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). A bittersweet comedy that is an astute, snapshot sharp chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls. Some mild language and some adult themes. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Nov. 10
Comedy
Alex Elkin, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka'hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
14th Annual Richland Seniors Association Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Free. Packed full of vendors with gift ideas just waiting for you, bake sale. Call 509-380-8437.
40th Annual Tri-Cities Wine Festival, 7 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $57-$62. 21 and older.
Southridge High School Music Boosters Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Southridge High School, 3320 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. $2 admission includes 1 raffle ticket. Many unique, hand crafted items including foods, clothing, bags, jewelry, fine arts, Christmas ornaments, and many more. Call 509-521-2247.
STEAM Family Workshop “Art”, 10 a.m.-noon., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 general public, $6 students, seniors and military, and children under 5 and REACH members are free. Call 509-943-4100.
Nightlife
Dori Freeman, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance.
Spyn Reset w/ The Coast, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Progressive Jazz/Rock. Call 509-946-9328.
Stompin’ Ground, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Blues. Call 509-946-9559.
Talena Bricker, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Acoustic. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’, 7:30-10 p.m., Hanford High School, 450 Hanford St., Richland. Tickets: Students $10; Adults $12. The classic story in the romantic, mystical, Caribbean style with original music. Call 509-795-0203.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Nov. 11
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live swing music. Call 509-946-6276.
Theater
‘Vanities’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). Call 509-943-1991.
