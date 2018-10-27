Broadway show ‘Finding Neverland’ is bringing its magic to Kennewick

Ruby Gibbs had singing solos in her first two musicals — in third and fourth grade.
But, as fifth grade approached, she had her eye on a bigger role, and she asked her teacher what she could do to help her chances.
The teacher told Gibbs that her musical chops and dancing were on point, but she needed to work on her acting.
So the grade schooler practiced an audition monologue over and over again.
“I drilled that monologue to the point where I can still say every word of it now,” Gibbs said with a laugh.
The hard work paid off. She landed the lead — and she hasn’t looked back since.
Gibbs is staring in a national tour of “Finding Neverland,” presented by Jam Theatricals.
It stops in Kennewick on Nov. 4, and tickets still are available.
The musical is based on the acclaimed film of the same name.
It centers on “Peter Pan” creator J.M. Barrie and the family who inspired his classic work.
Gibbs plays Sylvia, a widowed mother with four young sons.
She said the show is full of magic.
“It’s gorgeous music, a fantastic story. You’re going to laugh and you’re going to cry,” she said. “And the message behind it — what we hope people walk out of the theater with — is that you never have to grow up or lose your sense of play and childlike wonder.”
Gibbs grew up in North Carolina, following in her sisters’ footsteps in the performing arts.
She attended Elon University in North Carolina, known for its musical theater program, graduating in 2017.
She won the role of Sylvia not long after moving to New York.
For her, theater isn’t just fun and personally fulfilling. “Musical theater and performing arts are so important to our social climate right now. It’s a way to tell stories that need to be told, to give voice to people whose voices aren’t typically heard,” she said.
“And it’s an escape,” she said. “For two hours I get the honor of putting a smile on someone’s face. I hope it’s two hours of sanctuary (for audience members) while we’re performing.
“It heals the soul.”
The Kennewick performance is at 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Retter & Company Theatre in the Toyota Center.
Tickets start at $37, not including fees, and are available through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office.
