The Richland Players’ production of ‘Vanities’ opens Nov. 2.
The Richland Players’ production of ‘Vanities’ opens Nov. 2. Courtesy of Bret Parker
The Richland Players’ production of ‘Vanities’ opens Nov. 2. Courtesy of Bret Parker

Arts & Entertainment

Richland Players bring ‘Vanities’ to the stage

Tri-City Herald

October 25, 2018 06:29 PM

The Richland Players’ production of “Vanities” opens Nov. 2.

The bittersweet comedy, written by Jack Heifner, centers on three Texas women – charting their friendship from high school through college and after.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Nov. 2-3, 9-10 and 16-17; and at 2 p.m. Nov. 11 and 18 at the Players theater, 608 The Parkway.

Cyndi Kimmel is directing.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and military service members.

They’re available at richlandplayers.org, by calling 509-943-1991 and at the theater.

  Comments  