Desert Fiber Arts Guild show and sale set Nov. 1-3 in Richland

Desert Fiber Arts Guild’s annual show and sale is Nov. 1-3 Badger Mountain Yarns in Richland.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3.
The event will include handcrafted goods such as shawls, wraps, scarves, mittens, caps, rugs, blankets, towels, tatted jewelry and more.
Artists from the guild will be on hand to demonstrate techniques.
For more on Desert Fiber Arts Guild, go to desertfiberarts.org or find the group on Facebook.
Badger Mountain Yarns is at 114 Keene Road.
