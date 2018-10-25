The Byrd Ensemble to perform Saturday in Pasco

Camerata Musica is presenting The Byrd Ensemble on Saturday in Pasco.
The acclaimed Seattle-based vocal group will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. in the theater at Columbia Basin College.
The show is called “Musical Politics: Motets of Influence” and will feature works by Thomas Tallis, William Byrd, Avro Pärt and Gregorio Allegri.
“Sacred music generally served a liturgical purpose, and often also a political one. ... Each piece on the program comes with an interesting story and gives us a peek into the composers’ allegiances and a sense of the intertwined religious and political turbulence of the time,” a news release said.
The Byrd Ensemble has toured the U.S. and performed internationally, including being invited to sing at the London International A Cappella Choir Competition.
Camerata Musica organizes chamber music concerts. Admission to the shows is free, with the group relying on sponsorships, grants, donations and patrons.
For more information, go to cameratamusica.com.
Comments