Get your fright on at these scary Halloween events

Looking for some spooky fun around Halloween? Here are some Tri-Cities options:
▪ Scaregrounds at the Benton County fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., Kennewick.
“The infected have taken over the (fairgrounds) and are looking for fresh meat. You’ll have to get through a 7,200-foot maze of horror to get to the safe zone. With the haunt being bigger and longer this year, the challenge is to make it all the way through,” said the event’s website, terrorbehindthescreen.com.
Outbreak Zombie Paintball from Red Dot Paintball also will be set up.
Hours are 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and on Halloween. Pricing varies and tickets are available at the door only.
A special session for kids is 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
More online: terrorbehindthescreen.com.
▪ Pasco Jaycees Haunted Forest at Sacajawea Historical State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco.
The outdoor event runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Halloween.
A special no-scare family session is from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Attendees should dress warmly and wear comfortable shoes. Cost is $13 per person, with kids 5 and younger admitted for free.
More online: pascojaycees.org.
▪ Haunted Corn Maze at Schmitt Brothers Farms Fall Festival, Road 68 and West Argent Road, Pasco.
The “Field of Screams” maze is open 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and on Halloween. Cost is $8.50 per person.
More information: schmittbrothersfarms.net.
