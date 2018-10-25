Here’s your holiday bazaar roundup

Now that fall is here, it’s time to add holiday bazaars to your calendar.
Here’s a running list of offerings around the Tri-Cities:
▪ Country Store Chili Lunch and Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W. Court St., Pasco.
▪ Desert Fiber Arts Guild annual Show and Sale, Nov. 1-3 at Badger Mountain Yarns, 114 Keene Road, Richland. Details: www.desertfiberarts.org.
▪ Mission Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church, 325 Silver Meadows Drive, Richland.
▪ Laureate Beta Delta’s annual holiday bazaar and auction is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5, at First Lutheran Church, 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick.
▪ Kadlec Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6-7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland.
▪ Arts and Crafts Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Richland Lutheran Church, 901 Van Giesen St., Richland.
