Tri-City things to do for Oct. 26-Nov. 4

fri | Oct. 26
Comedy
Alvin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Supervolcanoes”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Fall Bazaar, noon-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free Admission. Call 509-948-7512.
Screech at the REACH, 6-8:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 general public; $6 students, seniors and military; children under 5 and Reach members are free. A Halloween family friendly evening event that introduces nocturnal animals and creepy crawlies. Call 509-943-4100.
Nightlife
Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Carter Freeman, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Call 509-627-0266.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
JILT, 8 p.m.-midnight, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. This five-member band brings the widest variety of songs that appeal to all genres and demographics. Call 800-654-9453.
Lindsay Lou, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $16.50 advance.
Zombie Prom with Sweet ’n Juicy & Kinda Spicy, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
sat | Oct. 27
Comedy
Alvin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 8-9:30 p.m., 11:55 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $15. Includes Halloween treats, a trivia contest, a no-host bar. Rated “R”. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
2018 Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free Admission. Call 509-948-7512.
4th Annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Walk, 10 a.m.-noon, Howard Amon Park, Richland. 5K pet walk/run, pet costume contest, pet photography, face painting. Registration: $20 (kids under age 12 are free).
A Taste of Italy Pasta Dinner and Raffle, 3-7 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Tickets: $15 per person. Call 509-735-2163.
A Taste of Scandinavia, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick First Lutheran Church, 418 N. Yelm St., Kennewick. Free. Cultural displays, cooking demos, baked goods, musicians, genealogy, raffles and more. Call 509-375-0919.
City of Richland Fall Carnival, 2-5 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Admission: Free. Trick-or-Treat at the Parkway from 2-4 p.m.
Duck Unlimited Annual Fundraiser, 5-10 p.m., Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland. Tickets: $100 to $350. Call 509-531-3926.
Steak & Cigar Night, 6-9 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $65-$75. Call 509-588-8800.
The Country Store Lunch and Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W. Court St., Pasco. Free entry, lunch $7:50. Chili feed lunch, craft booths, knitted and quilted items, and jewelry.
TRICK OR TREAT with Disney JR. Vamperina, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Stop by the Center Court for crafts and games. Call 425-698-7353.
Tri Cities Crime Stoppers Halloween Fun Run & Costume Contest, 9-11 a.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Cost: $15-$25. Register at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. Call 509-582-1351.
Women in Agriculture, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $35.
Music
The Byrd Ensemble, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free, donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
Africa Violeta (SEA) with Ruido Instinto, 9 p.m, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock en Español. Call 509-946-9328.
Bent on Blues, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Blues. Call 509-946-9559.
JILT, 8 p.m.-midnight., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. Call 800-654-9453.
Sound and Stone - EP Release, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20-$45. Call 509-529-6500.
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Wildhorse Resort & Casino Halloween Party, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. Wear a costume and you’ll get a free raffle ticket for the $500 drawing. Wear a bodacious ’80s costume and get three free tickets! No masks or covered faces. Call 800-654-9453.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 2-4:30 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
mon | Oct. 29
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 30
Comedy
Die Laughing Comedy Show, 7 p.m., Events at Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland. Tickets: $10. Comedian Brett Hollis is putting the “Fun” in “Funeral”. Dress up in your Halloween costumes to add to the festivities. A lighthearted look at life, death and the afterlife, with a twist at the end.
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | Oct. 31
Misc.
Broadmoor Park Halloween Spooktacular, 4-7 p.m., Broadmoor Park, 5278 Outlet Dr., Pasco. Free and open to kids of all ages! Bounce houses, Refreshments, Games, and Prizes! Costume Contest for kids up to 12 years of age! Call 509-366-9924.
Columbia Basin College Trick-or-Treat, 3-5 p.m., 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Campus maps available on site to show the trick-or-treat spots. Stop by the Bechtel National Planetarium to visit a giant jack-o-lantern. Non-treat alternatives offered at some locations, including tooth brushes at the Dental Hygiene clinic.
Historic Downtown Kennewick Trick-or-Treat Bash, 3-5 p.m., Downtown Kennewick.
Trunk-or-Treat, 6-8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1107 Wright Ave, Richland. Free. Creatively decorated trunks filled with candy along with games, a photo booth, inflatables, food vendors, and more! Bring a non-perishable food item for an extra entry into the family giveaway basket. Call 509-943-8421.
thu | Nov. 1
Art
Artist Talk by Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, 5-7 p.m., Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrew’s Rd., Pendleton. Free. Call 541-276-3954.
Artist Talk and Reception: Meghan Flynn: Out of Place, 5-8 p.m., Columbia Basin College Esvelt Gallery, 2600 N. 20th Ave, Pasco. Free. Call 509-542-5531.
Comedy
Tommy Savitt, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
fri | Nov. 2
Comedy
Tommy Savitt, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Ambient. Call 509-946-9328.
Jenny Jahlee Music / Mad Ruby / Sex Mission, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. NW Folk blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m. Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). A bittersweet comedy that is an astute, snapshot sharp chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls. Some mild language and some adult themes. Call 509-943-1991.
sat | Nov. 3
Art
Carol Betker Artist Reception, noon-2 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Call 509-545-9588.
Comedy
Tommy Savitt, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Dancing with the Tri-City Stars, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School Auditorium, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: $30. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Film
Planetarium shows, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
JUNQUE Jingle, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion, 360 Orchard St., Walla Walla. Tickets: $5-$10.
Scandinavian American Bake Sale and Raffle, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Pasco First Lutheran Church, 530 W Bonneville St., Pasco. American and ethnic foods. Various yeast breads, rolls, quick breads and candies. A homemade quilt and other items for raffle as well as homemade crafts. Call 509-547-4622.
Nightlife
Chelsea Spence, Harpist, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
EmiSunshine, 8-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35-$30 reserved seating. Call 509-529-6500.
Safar, 9 p.m. Nov. 3 to Nov. 3, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Middle Eastern Music. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Master Gardeners Present: I Dig Dahlias, 1-2 p.m., Mid-Columbia Libraries, 1620 S. Union St., Kennewick. Learn how to dig, divide, and store those precious dahlia tubers for next spring.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 2-4:30 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
‘Vanities’, 8-10 p.m., Richland Players, 608 The Parkway, Richland. Tickets: $15 Adult; $12 Student; $12 Military; $12 Seniors (over 65). A bittersweet comedy that is an astute, snapshot sharp chronicle of the lives of three Texas girls. Some mild language and some adult themes. Call 509-943-1991.
sun | Nov. 4
Film
‘The King’s Choice’, 2-4:30 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations to Tri-City Film Club accepted. In Norwegian with English subtitles, 133 minutes, Not Rated.
Theater
‘Finding Neverland’, 7 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $37-$82.
Walla Walla Valley Academy Drama: ‘Twelfth Night’, 2-4 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Tickets: $10 reserved seating. A rollicking comedy of gender switching, mistaken identity, a love triangle, and various schemes to entangle the vain and foolish in ridiculous situations. Call 509-529-6500.
