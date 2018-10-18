‘Dead Show’ art exhibition opens Friday in Richland

A new art exhibition that explores themes of life and death opens Friday in Richland.
“Dead Show” features work by muralist Heidi Elkington, who uses acrylics, oils and watercolor on canvas, wood, metal and buildings.
“I am inspired by life and I am equally inspired by death. I want to live in a way that makes me proud to die,” she said in a statement. “My art is my expression of love for this fleeting and profound experience.”
Elkington uses a variety of techniques, with most of her “Dead Show” paintings created using a “loose and carefree style – childlike and fun, painting for the joy of it,” a news release said.
“No subject is too low, no idea too farfetched,” Elkington said.
The opening reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at DrewBoy Creative, 285 Williams Blvd., Richland.
It will include live music, an art raffle and a Dia de los Muertos altar. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes.
Admission is free, with a $4 suggested donation at the door.
Davin Diaz, DrewBoy’s founder, said “painting is the way Heidi come to terms with her ‘human-ness,’ allowing the audience to connect with her.”
