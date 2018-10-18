Rice Brothers to kick off Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities season

Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities kicks off its 2018-19 season Oct. 23 with the Rice Brothers.
The acclaimed Polish-American musicians play piano and cello and have performed around the world.
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Faith Assembly, 1800 Road 72, Pasco.
The season also includes performances by the Vienna Boys Choir on Nov. 15; Vox Fortura on Jan. 15; Pop! Go the Classics on March 19; and Tom Rigney and Flambeau on April 25.
Season subscriptions are $45 for adults, $20 for students and $105 for families of five. They include admission to other regional Community Concerts on a space available basis.
Tickets for individual shows also are available, at $25 for adults and $10 for students.
More information: www.CommunityConcertsTC.org.
