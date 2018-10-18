Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities kicks off its 2018-19 season Oct. 23 with the Rice Brothers.
Arts & Entertainment

Rice Brothers to kick off Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities season

Tri-City Herald

October 18, 2018 05:16 PM

Community Concerts of the Tri-Cities kicks off its 2018-19 season Oct. 23 with the Rice Brothers.

The acclaimed Polish-American musicians play piano and cello and have performed around the world.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Faith Assembly, 1800 Road 72, Pasco.

The season also includes performances by the Vienna Boys Choir on Nov. 15; Vox Fortura on Jan. 15; Pop! Go the Classics on March 19; and Tom Rigney and Flambeau on April 25.

Season subscriptions are $45 for adults, $20 for students and $105 for families of five. They include admission to other regional Community Concerts on a space available basis.

Tickets for individual shows also are available, at $25 for adults and $10 for students.

More information: www.CommunityConcertsTC.org.

