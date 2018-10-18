Lindsay Lou will stop in Prosser during her North American tour.
Lindsay Lou will stop in Prosser during her North American tour. Courtesy photo
Lindsay Lou will stop in Prosser during her North American tour. Courtesy photo

Arts & Entertainment

Lindsay Lou to perform Oct. 26 in Prosser

Tri-City Herald

October 18, 2018 05:15 PM

PROSSER

Lindsay Lou will stop in Prosser during her North American tour.

She’ll perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Brewminatti, 713 6th St. Tickets are $16.50 and are available at brewminatti.com.

Lou, a “poignant powerhouse songstress,” is touring with her band to support their new album, “Southland.”

The release is a “transformative and heart-wrenching 10-song stunner,” a news release said.

“Lou’s voice – and its unique ability to create an expansive, almost physically tangible soundscape – carries each song on Southland forward, made even more recognizable and potent by bandmates Josh Rilko (mandolin, vocals) and PJ George (bass, vocals) and special guests,” the release said.

  Comments  