Lindsay Lou to perform Oct. 26 in Prosser

Lindsay Lou will stop in Prosser during her North American tour.
She’ll perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Brewminatti, 713 6th St. Tickets are $16.50 and are available at brewminatti.com.
Lou, a “poignant powerhouse songstress,” is touring with her band to support their new album, “Southland.”
The release is a “transformative and heart-wrenching 10-song stunner,” a news release said.
“Lou’s voice – and its unique ability to create an expansive, almost physically tangible soundscape – carries each song on Southland forward, made even more recognizable and potent by bandmates Josh Rilko (mandolin, vocals) and PJ George (bass, vocals) and special guests,” the release said.
