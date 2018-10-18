Tour de Arts set Oct. 19-20

The third annual Tour de Arts of the Tri-Cities is Friday and Saturday.
The free self-guided tour features 36 artists in 25 venues, including private home and commercial studios, wineries and other businesses.
“Many will be located in the scenic Red Mountain viticulture area in Benton City. Artwork available for viewing and purchase will include all painting mediums, photography, pottery, jewelry, paper, tapestry, wood and metal sculpture and glass work,” a news release said.
A tour map is available at 509tourdearts.com.
Cyber Art 509 coordinates the event, which also includes a plein air painting competition.
An artist reception and awards presentation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City. Artwork from the competition will be displayed at the winery from Thursday to Sunday and available for sale.
Cyber Art 509 is a nonprofit group with more than 60 artist members who aim to promote local art.
