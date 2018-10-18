Tri-City things to do for Oct. 19-28

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Oct. 19
Art
509 Tour de Arts, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 509 Tour de Arts, 89417 Summit View Dr., Kennewick. Free. Features 36 artists in 25 venues. See the map at www.509tourdearts.com. Call 509-627-3097.
Comedy
Auggie Smith, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. An evening of riveting, take-no-prisoners stand-up comedy. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Shalom United Church of Christ, 505 McMurray Street, Richland. Free. Call 509-438-8939.
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Secrets of the Sun”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mastersingers Celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Birthday, 7:30-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $25, K-12 free. The 2018-19 season kicks off by celebrating the centenary of the great Leonard Bernstein with a performance of his one-act opera “Trouble in Tahiti” and other solo vocal works. Call 509-460-1766.
Collin Wilson and the Columbia Hard Bop Collective, 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free admission. An evening of classic straight ahead jazz of the 1950’s and 60’s. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hometown bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Jazz and retro pop favorites. Call 509-528-8131.
The Mix, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. Nonstop song mixes, seamless transitions, unique mashups of current hits with old-school classics. Call 800-654-9453.
Yak Attack CD Release, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Livetronica Jam Band from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Charlotte’s Web’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: Adults $5; Seniors, Students with ASB, Children under 10 - $3. Call 509-967-6400.
sat | Oct. 20
Art
509 Tour de Arts, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 509 Tour de Arts, 89417 Summit View Dr., Kennewick. Free. See the map at www.509tourdearts.com. Call 509-627-3097.
Comedy
Auggie Smith, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Harvest Bazaar & Dance Costume Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dance Connection, 104 Vista Way, Kennewick. Crafts & gifts galore.
Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Hand-crafted items, decor, unique gifts, homemade housewares, and more with over 130 vendors!
Holly Daze, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 421 W Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free entry. Crafts, decorations, needlework, vintage holiday items, Seahawk creations, food, and the famous Pepiot Bean Soup Mix. Call 509-582-2163.
Pumped 4 Purple, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Courtyard Richland Columbia Point, 480 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. 6th annual fundraiser with new products, information, career opportunities and ideas from local business women. Call 509-554-6447.
Sweetest Daddy Daughter Prom, 7-9 p.m., Pasco City Hall Activity Center, 525 N 3rd Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $34 per couple, Pasco residents; $40 per couple, non-residents; $10 each additional girls. No registrations will be taken at the door. Call 509-545-3456.
Music
Jon Yerby Classical Guitar Recital, 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No cost. Call 509-947-1589.
Mastersingers Celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Birthday, 3-5:30 p.m., 7:30-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $25, K-12 free. The 2018-19 season kicks off by celebrating the centenary of the great Leonard Bernstein. Call 509-460-1766.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 6-9 p.m., Burbank Grange, 44 S 4th, Burbank. Free. Fiddling, bluegrass and Old-time country music. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
DBST & Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Funktronic soul from Olympia. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
The Mix, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. Nonstop song mixes, seamless transitions, unique mashups of current hits with old-school classics. Call 800-654-9453.
Theater
‘Charlotte’s Web’, 2 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: Adults $5; Seniors, Students with ASB, Children under 10 - $3. Call 509-967-6400.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘Hamlet’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$28. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | Oct. 21
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for dancing/listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Film
‘Eat, Drink, Man, Woman’ (1994), 2-4:30 p.m, Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Free, donations accepted. Mandarin with English Subtitles. NR. 123 min. Part of Ang Lee’s “father knows best” trilogy.
mon | Oct. 22
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. No partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 23
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | Oct. 24
Music
Five Sax, 7-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $15. A modern-style international saxophone quintet performing a repertoire rooted in classical music, venturing into American jazz, South American Latin styles and European folk music. Call 509-786-2180.
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Oct. 25
Art
Wine and Watercolors with Chris Blevins - What a Hoot, 6-8:30 p.m., Market Vineyards, 1950 Keene Rd., Richland. Cost: $40. A fun, non-serious painting get together using watercolors. No experience needed (really) and all art supplies provided. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Alvin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20. One of Shakespeare’s most famous plays, “Hamlet” vividly portrays the power of overwhelming grief and rage while exploring themes of treachery, revenge, and moral corruption.
fri | Oct. 26
Comedy
Alvin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Supervolcanoes”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Fall Bazaar, noon-6 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free Admission. Call 509-948-7512.
Screech at the REACH, 6-8:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Admission: $10 general public; $6 students, seniors and military; children under 5 and Reach members are free. A Halloween family friendly evening event that introduces nocturnal animals and creepy crawlies. Call 509-943-4100.
Nightlife
Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel-good favorites, with tight vocal harmonies, 12 string guitar and upright bass. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
JILT, 8 p.m.-midnight, Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. This five-member band brings the widest variety of songs that appeal to all genres and demographics. Call 800-654-9453.
Zombie Prom with Sweet ’n Juicy & Kinda Spicy, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
sat | Oct. 27
Comedy
Alvin Williams, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 8-9:30 p.m., 11:55 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $15. Includes Halloween treats, a trivia contest, a no-host bar with local wines and microbrews available. Rated “R”. Call 509-786-2180.
Misc.
2018 Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Kennewick Valley Grange #731, 2611 S. Washington, Kennewick. Free Admission. Call 509-948-7512.
A Taste of Italy Pasta Dinner and Raffle, 3-7 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Tickets: $15 per person. Call 509-735-2163.
Duck Unlimited Annual Fundraiser, 5-10 p.m., Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland. Tickets: $100 to $350. Call 509-531-3926.
Steak & Cigar Night, 6-9 p.m., Chandler Reach Vineyards, 9506 West Chandler Rd., Benton City. Tickets: $65-$75. Call 509-588-8800.
The Country Store Lunch and Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W. Court St., Pasco. Free entry, lunch $7:50. Chili feed lunch, craft booths, knitted and quilted items, and jewelry.
TRICK OR TREAT with Disney JR. Vamperina, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Center Mall, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Stop by the Center Court for crafts and games. Call 425-698-7353.
Tri Cities Crime Stoppers Halloween Fun Run & Costume Contest, 9-11 a.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Cost: $15-$25. Register at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org. Call 509-582-1351.
Music
The Byrd Ensemble, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free, donations accepted. Call 509-946-1175.
Nightlife
Africa Violeta (SEA) with Ruido Instinto, 9 p.m, Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Rock en Español. Call 509-946-9328.
Bent on Blues, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Free. Blues. Call 509-946-9559.
JILT, 8 p.m.-midnight., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. This five-member band brings the widest variety of songs that appeal to all genres and demographics. Call 800-654-9453.
Sound and Stone - EP Release, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $20-$45. Call 509-529-6500.
Three Rivers Saxtette, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Wildhorse Resort & Casino Halloween Party, 8 p.m., Wildhorse Resort & Casino, 46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton. Free. Wear a costume and you’ll get a free raffle ticket for the $500 drawing. Wear a bodacious ’80s costume and get three free tickets! No masks or covered faces. Call 800-654-9453.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals: ‘Hamlet’, 2-4:30 p.m., 7-9:30 p.m., The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Rd. 72, Pasco. Tickets: $5-$20.
Send us your events
You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.
Deadline is 10 days before publication date.
Comments