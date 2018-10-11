Oktoberfest-themed Beer Choir event planned Saturday

Beer Choir Atomic Chapter is planning an Oktoberfest-themed singalong Saturday.
The event is 4 to 6:30 p.m. at White Bluffs Brewing, 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland.
Beer Choir is free and open to the public, with no auditions held and no experience necessary.
“We will provide the Beer Choir Hymnal and have a grand time in the ancient tradition of people singing while drinking beer. Stay for as little or as long as you’d like,” the group wrote on Facebook.
Bluffstop Food Truck will be on site selling food.
