Arts & Entertainment

Richland children’s theater offering ‘Spectrum on Stage’ program

Tri-City Herald

October 11, 2018 06:47 PM

Academy of Children’s Theatre is once again offering a special drama class for children on the autism spectrum.

Spectrum on Stage meets 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20 at the children’s theater in Richland.

The class will culminate in a talent show.

It’s taught by Julie Schroeder, ACT’s outreach director and a certified Drama for Autism teacher.

Spectrum on Stage is open to students age 8 and older who are on the autism spectrum.

Cost is $15, with scholarships available.

To sign up, call 509-943-6027 or email julie@actstaff.org.

