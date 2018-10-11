Richland children’s theater offering ‘Spectrum on Stage’ program

Academy of Children’s Theatre is once again offering a special drama class for children on the autism spectrum.
Spectrum on Stage meets 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 16 to Nov. 20 at the children’s theater in Richland.
The class will culminate in a talent show.
It’s taught by Julie Schroeder, ACT’s outreach director and a certified Drama for Autism teacher.
Spectrum on Stage is open to students age 8 and older who are on the autism spectrum.
Cost is $15, with scholarships available.
To sign up, call 509-943-6027 or email julie@actstaff.org.
Comments