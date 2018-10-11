At Its Finest to rock Emerald of Siam in Richland

The pop/punk/rock band At Its Finest will play Friday at Emerald of Siam in Richland.
Music starts at 9 p.m. and cover is $7. The show is all ages until 10:45 p.m. and then is 21 and older.
The indie rock band Newbrighton from Seattle also will play, along with Tri-Cities pop rockers All Things Considered.
At Its Finest includes Blake Mikulecky on bass and vocals, Kris Bennett on guitar and vocals, Darren VanCorbach on lead guitar and Izaak Grundvig on drums.
The guys have been friends for years, with musical influences from Taking Back Sunday to Brand New, Green Day and Finch.
Bennett and VanCorbach previously were part of the band Keno, which was signed to a label in Los Angeles.
Grundvig used to work in L.A. at BLUE microphones and at a recording studio with artists from Patrick Stump to Ben Harper.
Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave.
