Arts & Entertainment

Here’s your holiday bazaar roundup

Tri-City Herald

October 11, 2018 06:41 PM

Now that fall is here, it’s time to add holiday bazaars to your calendar.

Here’s a running list of offerings around the Tri-Cities:

▪  Highlands Middle School bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at the school, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick.

▪  Holly Daze bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Oct. 20 at Kennewick First Methodist Church, 2 Dayton St.

▪  Harvest Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd.

▪  Country Store Chili Lunch and Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W. Court St., Pasco.

▪  Kadlec Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6-7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland.

▪  Arts and Crafts Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Richland Lutheran Church, 901 Van Giesen St., Richland.

  Comments  