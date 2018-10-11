Here’s your holiday bazaar roundup

Now that fall is here, it’s time to add holiday bazaars to your calendar.
Here’s a running list of offerings around the Tri-Cities:
▪ Highlands Middle School bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13 at the school, 425 S. Tweedt St., Kennewick.
▪ Holly Daze bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. Oct. 20 at Kennewick First Methodist Church, 2 Dayton St.
▪ Harvest Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at Southridge Sports & Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd.
▪ Country Store Chili Lunch and Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W. Court St., Pasco.
▪ Kadlec Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 6-7 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland.
▪ Arts and Crafts Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at Richland Lutheran Church, 901 Van Giesen St., Richland.
