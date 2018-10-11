Tri-City things to do for Oct. 12-21

fri | Oct. 12
Comedy
Jay Larson, 7-8:30 p.m. and 9-10:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets: $22. Call 509-663-2787.
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Supervolcanoes”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Brews Oktoberfest, 5-11:59 p.m., Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. We’ll transform Brews into a German beer hall with community tables, custom Brews steins, brats, and authentic festbier! Call 509-380-0354.
Music
FreeForm Friends & Family Concert, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Witness outstanding vocal jazz through both solo and ensemble performances. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
At Its Finest / Newbrighton / All Things Considered, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Indie/Rock/Punk. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Pigs on the Wing - Finding the Dark Side of the Moon, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $28 adults; $25 students. A retrospective live concert experience culminating in a full performance of Pink Floyd’s 1973 concept album “The Dark Side of the Moon.” Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Prestige Wrestling: Revenge I Seek, 7 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.
sat | Oct. 13
Art
Returning: An Invitational Exhibition Reception, 4-6 p.m., Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, 48004 St. Andrew’s Rd., Pendleton. Free. An invitational group exhibition of works by artists who attend bi-annual monotype printmaking sessions in the studio. Call 541-276-3954.
Comedy
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
3rd Annual Dancing with the W2 Stars, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $40 reserved seating. Walla Walla “celebrities” will take to the stage for the third annual “Dancing with the W2 Stars” fundraising event for Valley Residential Services. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
ALS Benefit Bike Ride, 9 a.m., Columbia Point Marina Park, 660 Columbia Point Drive, Richland. Cost: $15-$20 each. Registration at 9am and the ride starts at 10am. You can choose your route and length. Light refreshments provided. Call 509-539-6453.
Brews Oktoberfest, noon-11:59 p.m., Brews Taphouse & Growler Fills, 5426 North Rd. 68, Pasco. We’ll transform Brews into a German beer hall with community tables, custom Brews steins, brats, and authentic festbier! Call 509-380-0354.
Catch-the-Crush & Cigars, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Gamache Vintners, 505 Cabernet Ct., Prosser.
Girl Scouts’ Spooky Science, 5:30-7 p.m., Pasco City Hall Activity Center, 525 N 3rd Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10/child, $5/adult meal ticket. Join us for dinner and an evening of ooey, gooey creepy experiments as you become a mad scientist! Call 509-747-8091.
Highlands Middle School Annual Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Highlands Middle School, 425 S Tweedt St., Kennewick. Over 30 craft and direct sales vendors ready to kick off the holiday shopping season. Free entrance, purchase raffle tickets for great prizes. Call 509-438-9595.
Pink the Parkway, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $15 for adults; $5 for kids (Kids free with purchase of adult ticket). A cancer survivor fashion show, live music, face painting, silent auction, music, Zumba, food and shopping vendors. Call 509-396-4854.
White Bluffs Bus Trip, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Visit Dayton’s Patit Creek Campsite, Palus Artifact Museum, Fort Walla Walla and Whitman Museum. Family friendly. Contact White Bluffs for reservations. Call 509-943-2552.
Music
Jeff Peterson, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Pasco Farmers’ Market, S 4th Ave. W. Columbia St., Pasco. Free. Call 509-528-8131.
Nightlife
Bent on Blues, 7-10 p.m., Chicken Shack Tri-Cities, 4390 Van Giesen St., Richland. Free. High energy Blues and rock including many toe tapping originals. Call 509-967-1807.
Doug Lane, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
FastLane & The Rage Concert, 6:30-11 p.m., Shilo Inn, 50 Comstock St., Richland. Tickets: $15. Fastland, an awesome Eagles Tribute Band, and The Rage, a popular local band that made the circuit in the 80’s is coming together for a benefit concert to celebrate the 80’s and a long-time community member with ALS. Call 509-539-6453.
Jeff Peterson, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. No cover. Jeff Peterson plays a mellow trumpet and sings “timeless” tunes of the past in a smooth, sophisticated manner that appeals to a wide audience. Call 509-735-8584.
The Hawthorne Roots, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Americana from Bozeman. Call 509-946-9328.
The Jacob Jolliff Band, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show.
Vaughn Jensen Band, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Call 425-761-3033.
sun | Oct. 14
Comedy
The Zaniac Comedy Show (Little Watts Series), 2-3 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 Adults, $8 Youth 12 and Under. The Zaniac, who has been cracking jokes onstage for almost 15 years, zigzags between physical stunts and non-stop comedy. Call 509-529-6500.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with the Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, noon.-4:30 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. For more information or to register please visit act.alz.org/Tri-Cities.
Music
African Children’s Choir Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick. No charge. Freewill offering will be taken. A lively, uplifting evening filled with music, dancing and joy performed by 17 Ugandan children as a part of the group’s international tour. Call 509-582-9537.
Opera@The Emerald, 4-6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Opera. Call 509-946-9328.
mon | Oct. 15
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. No partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
African Children’s Choir Concert, 6:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. No charge. Freewill offering will be taken. A lively, uplifting evening filled with music, dancing and joy performed by 17 Ugandan children as a part of the group’s international tour.
Danny Barnes, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. The 35th anniversary week starts with this bluegrass legend. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 16
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
2018 Senior Times Fall Expo, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Southridge Sports and Events Complex, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick. Free. Call 509-737-8778.
Talks & Readings
Measuring Clouds: Probing the Mysteries of the Atmosphere, 7-8 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. Call 509-375-6871.
wed | Oct. 17
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Oct. 18
Comedy
Auggie Smith, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. An evening of riveting, take-no-prisoners stand-up comedy. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Music
Molly Tuttle, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35-$30 Adults; $20 Students. Call 509-529-6500.
BlueZette Unplugged, 7-10 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-8178.
Misc.
Craft Beer & Cigar Thursday, 6:30-9 p.m., White Bluffs Brewing, 2034 Logston Blvd., Richland. 21 and over, only! Call 509-205-2876.
Talks & Readings
Lecture: Great Writers and the Great War by Charles Andrews, 7 p.m., Franklin County Historical Museum, 305 N 4th Ave., Pasco. Free admission. Can literature and the arts really prevent war? Many British writers in the peace movement of the 1930s thought so. Call 509-542-5531.
Theater
‘Charlotte’s Web’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: Adults $5; Seniors, Students with ASB; Children under 10 - $3. Call 509-967-6400.
fri | Oct. 19
Art
509 Tour de Arts, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 509 Tour de Arts, 89417 Summit View Dr., Kennewick. Free. Features 36 artists in 25 venues, including private home and commercial studios, wineries, and other businesses. See the map at www.509tourdearts.com. Call 509-627-3097.
Comedy
Auggie Smith, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. An evening of riveting, take-no-prisoners stand-up comedy. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
‘Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Shalom United Church of Christ, 505 McMurray Street, Richland. Free. Filmmaker James Redford embarks on a colorful personal journey into the dawn of the clean energy era as it creates jobs, turns profits, and makes communities stronger and healthier across the US. Call 509-438-8939.
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Secrets of the Sun”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
Mastersingers Celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Birthday, 7:30-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $25, K-12 free. The 2018-19 season kicks off by celebrating the centenary of the great Leonard Bernstein with a performance of his one-act opera “Trouble in Tahiti” and other solo vocal works. Call 509-460-1766.
Collin Wilson and the Columbia Hard Bop Collective, 7-9 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free admission. An evening of classic straight ahead jazz of the 1950’s and 60’s. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hometown bluegrass. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. No cover. Unique arrangements of jazz and retro pop favorites. Call 509-528-8131.
Yak Attack CD Release, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Livetronica Jam Band from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Seattle Thunderbirds at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
‘Charlotte’s Web’, 7 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: Adults $5; Seniors, Students with ASB; Children under 10 - $3. Call 509-967-6400.
sat | Oct. 20
Art
509 Tour de Arts, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 509 Tour de Arts, 89417 Summit View Dr., Kennewick. Free. See the map at www.509tourdearts.com. Call 509-627-3097.
Comedy
Auggie Smith, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $15. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Harvest Bazaar & Dance Costume Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Dance Connection, 104 Vista Way, Kennewick. Crafts & gifts galore.
Holly Daze, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 421 W Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. Free entry. Crafts, decorations, needlework, vintage holiday items, Seahawk creations, food, and the famous Pepiot Bean Soup Mix to taste and buy. Call 509-582-2163.
Pumped 4 Purple, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Courtyard Richland Columbia Point, 480 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. 6th annual fundraiser with new products, information, career opportunities and ideas from local business women. Call 509-554-6447.
Sweetest Daddy Daughter Prom, 7-9 p.m., Pasco City Hall Activity Center, 525 N 3rd Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $34 per couple, Pasco residents; $40 per couple, non-residents; $10 for each additional girls. Register early. No registrations will be taken at the door. Call 509-545-3456.
Music
Jon Yerby Classical Guitar Recital, 7-8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick. No cost. Call 509-947-1589.
Mastersingers Celebrate Leonard Bernstein’s 100th Birthday, 7:30-9 p.m., Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Tickets: $25, K-12 free. The 2018-19 season kicks off by celebrating the centenary of the great Leonard Bernstein. Call 509-460-1766.
Washington Old Time Fiddlers, 6-9 p.m., Burbank Grange, 44 S 4th, Burbank. Free. Fiddling, bluegrass and Old-time country music. Call 509-591-0710.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
DBST & Wabi Sabi, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Funktronic soul from Olympia. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
‘Charlotte’s Web’, 2 p.m., Chief Joseph Middle School, 504 Wilson St., Richland. Tickets: Adults $5; Seniors, Students with ASB; Children under 10 - $3. Call 509-967-6400.
Theater
The Rude Mechanicals present ‘Hamlet’, 7-9:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15-$28. Call 509-529-6500.
sun | Oct. 21
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for dancing/listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members, $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
