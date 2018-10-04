Illusionist Jay Owenhouse returning to Kennewick

Illusionist Jay Owenhouse is returning to the Toyota Center in Kennewick with “Dare to Believe.”
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Toyota Center box office. They start at $31.
Owenhouse is an escape artist and illusionist who’s been featured on TV shows such as “Masters of Illusions.”
During the Kennewick show, “you will experience a night of grand illusions with the most amazing magic in the world, Bengal tigers up close, dangerous escapes and inspiring storytelling. Seeing Owenhouse live is an evening that will leave you breathless with a feeling of childhood wonder that ‘anything is possible,’ ” a news release said.
