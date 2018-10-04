Tri-Cities journalists to discuss state of news in Richland event

Want to pick the brain of a local journalist about the state of news?
A Think & Drink event Oct. 10 in Richland will “explore the decisions and drama shaping journalism during this tumultuous time in American history,” a news release said.
It’ll feature Laurie Williams, the Tri-City Herald’s executive editor, along with Kristina Lord of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Anna King of NW News Network.
The nonprofit Humanities Washington is organizing the free event, which starts at 7 p.m. at Tagaris Winery, 844 Tulip Lane. The public is invited.
