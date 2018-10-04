Allied Arts Association celebrates 70 years

Allied Arts Association will celebrate its 70th anniversary Oct. 12 at Gallery at the Park.
The party runs from 6 to 9 pm. and will include music by pianist Pat Holten, plus food, drinks and door prizes.
Tickets are $10, and all proceeds go to the gallery and its services.
The association started in 1948.
“For the last 70 years, (it has been) been dedicated to showcasing our local artists, promoting art education and sharing art with the Tri-Cities community and surrounding region,” a news release said.
“As we continue to grow, we look forward to educating our youth and embrace this area’s diverse offerings. We have a remarkable, talented community of artists in a rapidly growing art community, and we love that we have continuously been a part of it over the years,” the news release said.
Tickets are available at www.galleryatthepark.org and at the gallery, which is at 89 Lee Blvd.
