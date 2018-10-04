Rolling Hills Chorus to bring barbershop tunes to Prosser, Pasco

The Rolling Hills Chorus will perform Oct. 12-13 in Prosser and Pasco.
The all-female chorus is a unit of Sweet Adelines International. The group sings four-part harmony in the barbershop style.
The theme of the show is Life on the Boardwalk. Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Princess Theatre in Prosser and at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Faith Assembly in Pasco.
“Come see us perform as we stroll down memory lane along the Coney Island beach boardwalk,” a news release said.
Seating is open. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students, and $5 for military service members.
They’re available at rollinghillschorus.org and at Adventures Underground in Richland, the Bookworm in Kennewick and Sister to Sister and Sixth Street Art & Gift Gallery in Prosser.
