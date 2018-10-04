Seahawks tailgate party to raise money for mental health services

A Seahawks tailgate party is planned Oct. 14 in Pasco to raise money for mental health services in the Tri-Cities.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Foundation is putting on the event, which starts at 9:30 a.m. at TRAC in Pasco. It’s for people 21 and older.
It’ll raise money for the sheriff’s foundation, Emmaus Counseling Center and Lourdes Counseling Center’s children’s day summer program.
The event includes food, drinks, an auction, a drawing, games and prizes.
“We really wanted to be a part of this event and raise funds to help those in need in our community,” Jeff Marty, president of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Foundation, said in a statement. “This is just another way we can help out families in need and hopefully reach young people by getting them mental health support earlier in life.”
Tickets are $50. For more information, email wendee.bodnar@lourdesonline.org or call 509-546-2282.
