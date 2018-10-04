Reach museum in Richland seeking art submissions

The Reach museum in Richland is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition called Discover the Reach.
The exhibition, which will run in December, will be “a visual adaption of what makes the Columbia Basin region unique,” a news release said.
Artists 18 and older who live within 100 miles of the Tri-Cities are invited to submit original work created within the last five years for consideration.
All mediums and styles are eligible, although the work can’t be from commercial kits, tutorials, copies or pieces created under instruction.
The theme is What Makes the Columbia Basin Region Unique?
Submissions are due by Oct. 15.
For more information or with questions, call 509-943-4100, ext. 108, or email sarac@visitthereach.org.
