African Children’s Choir to bring message of joy, resilience in Tri-Cities shows

When the African Children’s Choir performs in the Tri-Cities later this month, it’s sure to be energetic and fun.
It’s also likely to be something else: moving.
“People love the music, costumes and dancing, but there’s something bigger that happens. I think (people’s) souls are called out. It’s quite remarkable. It’s this call to what we were really made for,” choir manager Tina Sipp told the Herald.
The local performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Kennewick High School and at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Columbia Basin College.
Admission is free, with an offering taken afterward.
The choir dates back decades. The current crop of young singers range in age from 8 to 10, and all are from Uganda.
They all come from poverty, and being part of the choir not only gives them the chance to travel and experience new things, but it also guarantees them education through university.
Plus, they become part of an extended choir family.
“This is support for the rest of their lives,” Sipp said.
The choir is in the middle of a West Coast tour.
The group is performing a new show, mixing traditional western hymns with Ugandan musical style and rhythms.
“It’s very colorful, very energetic. They are dancing for 70 minutes straight. They are knocking it out. People are magnetized,” Sipp said.
“We encourage people to come out. We’d love everyone to experience the children’s personalities and spirit, as much as the show. It transcends all boundaries,” she said. “Nobody will ever be sorry they went to see the African Children’s Choir.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
