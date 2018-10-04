Tri-City things to do for Oct. 5-14

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Oct. 5
Comedy
Kermet Apio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Secrets of the Sun”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
20th Annual Tri-Cities Women’s Expo, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $7 - good for both days; Children under 12, Seniors over 75 and active-duty military personnel are free.
First Friday: Halloween Trays & Snacks, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Winemaker’s Loft, 357 Port Ave., Ste. D, Prosser. Tickets: $25. An evening of food, wine, and fun featuring ghoulish and frightening Halloween treats and snacks, this event sure to get you into the fall spirit! Call 509-786-1509.
Nightlife
Bobby & Faith, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Chelsea Spence, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Call 509-627-0266.
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Ambient. Call 509-946-9328.
Quinell w/Upstate, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Folk Fusion from NY. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
Missoula Children’s Theatre: “The Secret Garden”, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $7 adults; $3 students; free for children under 5. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Oct. 6
Art
Intuitive Painting - Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $75.
Autumn Art Show -- Plus an Astronaut, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wenaha Gallery, 219 East Main St., Dayton. Free. Features astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, who will be speaking at 10:30 and on hand afterwards to chat with visitors. Call 509-382-2124.
Comedy
Kermet Apio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
20th Annual Tri-Cities Women’s Expo, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $7; Children under 12, Seniors over 75 and active-duty military personnel are free.
37th Annual Cavalcade of Bands, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Edgar Brown Stadium, 601 N. 18th Ave., Pasco. Event features more than 25 high school marching bands from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Cost: preshow is $10; day-of show is $14 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors. Kids 5 and under are free.
Craft Beer & Cookie Fest, 5-8 p.m., Blankspace, 5453 Ridgeline Drive #140, Kennewick. Live music, food, games, all while supporting Girl Scouts in the Tri-Cities area. Local breweries will compete for the best beverage and cookie pairing, and you will decide on the winning combination! Tickets: $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Includes a tasting glass, six 4oz. pours and cookies!
Mid-Columbia Duck Race, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Park (near Lampson Pits), Kennewick. The 30th Annual Duck Race features food vendors, information booths, bounce houses and fun for the whole family. The ducks will “race” at Noon.
Oktoberfest - Catholic Charities 31st Annual Benefit & Dinner, 5:30-9 p.m., Anthology Events, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland. Tickets: $100 per person. Featuring a chef-prepared Bavarian-themed dinner by Castle Catering, local beers, cocktails, scrumptious desserts, and entertainment by regionally renowned accordionist Bob Deccio. Call 509-759-7790.
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Show & Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. $4 admission. Call 509-430-0139.
Nightlife
American Honey, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Call 425-761-3033.
Barefoot Randy, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Singer/Songwriter. Call 509-946-9328.
Celebrate Harvest with Tupelo Joe, 5-8 p.m., Anelare Winery, 19205 N. McBee Rd., Benton City. Jive to the lively sounds of Tupelo Joe! Featuring Monsignor Tom’s 50 Years of Grace Red Wine In support of the children at Christ the King School. Bring a chair, take in the sweeping views while enjoying a night to remember. Call 509-521-8926.
Greyhounds, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show.
Groove Principal, 7-10 p.m., Chicken Shack Tri-Cities, 4390 Van Giesen St., Richland. Free. Call 509-967-1807.
Jamie Nassario & Luke Basile, 6-9 p.m., The Kitchen at Barnard Griffin, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Call 509-627-0266.
Pamela Thomas-Martin, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. Call 509-946-8178.
Sports
Medicine Hat Tigers at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
Missoula Children’s Theatre: “The Secret Garden”, 1-3 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $7 adults; $3 students; free for children under 5. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Oct. 7
Film
Tri-City Film Club presents ‘Chasing Ice’, 2-4 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Dr., Richland. This documentary follows the efforts of National Geography photographer James Balog as he undertakes his Extreme Ice Survey, an expedition to use time lapse photography to document a multi-year record of changing ice glaciers through the Arctic. Adults $4; Children $2.
Misc.
Pacific Northwest Mustang Club’s 32nd Annual Concours d’Elegance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. $25 entry fee. Call 509-539-7704.
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. $4 admission. Call 509-430-0139.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 3-5 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
mon | Oct. 8
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. No partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
tue | Oct. 9
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Open Mic Night @ AU Records!, 5-8 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Open mic for comedians, every style of music, spoken word, poetry, storytelling, 5-minute lectures on any topics - all around variety. Call 509-946-9893.
Sports
Edmonton Oil Kings at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
wed | Oct. 10
Film
Live Cinema: “The Merry Wives of Windsor” - Royal Shakespeare Company, 6-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $15 reserved seating; $10 students. Call 509-529-6500.
Misc.
Taking a Bite Out of Hunger at Second Harvest, 5:30-9 p.m., Second Harvest Pasco Distribution Center, 5825 Burlington Loop, Pasco. Tickets: $100 single; $800 table for 8. Taste entrees, appetizers, desserts, wines, beers and other food and beverages while bidding on auction items. Advance registration required. Call 509-545-0787.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Lecture: Breaking News: The State of Journalism in America, 7-8:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Register at: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3606998 Hear local panelists discuss the role and state of journalism in today’s society. Call 509-542-5531.
thu | Oct. 11
Comedy
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Roosevelt Dime, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show.
Talks & Readings
Tri-City Photography Club, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Benton PUD Auditorium, 2721 West 10th Ave., Kennewick. Meeting is free; Club Membership Dues-$25/yr.
fri | Oct. 12
Comedy
Jay Larson, 7-8:30 p.m. and 9-10:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets: $22. Call 509-663-2787.
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Supervolcanoes”, 7 p.m., and “Stars of the Pharaohs”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Music
FreeForm Friends & Family Concert, 7:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free. Witness outstanding vocal jazz through both solo and ensemble performances. Call 509-542-5531.
Nightlife
At Its Finest / Newbrighton / All Things Considered, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Indie/Rock/Punk. Call 509-946-9328.
Kenny Day, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. R&B/Soul. Call 509-946-9328.
Pigs on the Wing - Finding the Dark Side of the Moon, 7-9 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $28 adults; $25 students. A retrospective live concert experience culminating in a full performance of Pink Floyd’s 1973 concept album “The Dark Side of the Moon.” Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Kelowna Rockets at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10-$30.
Prestige Wrestling: Revenge I Seek, 7 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston.
sat | Oct. 13
Comedy
Travis Nelson, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
3rd Annual Dancing with the W2 Stars, 7 p.m.-11 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $40 reserved seating. Walla Walla “celebrities” will take to the stage for the third annual “Dancing with the W2 Stars” fundraising event for Valley Residential Services. Call 509-529-6500.
Film
Planetarium shows, “The Zula Patrol: Under the Weather”, 2 p.m., and “The Little Star That Could”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Catch-the-Crush & Cigars, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Gamache Vintners, 505 Cabernet Ct., Prosser.
Girl Scouts’ Spooky Science, 5:30-7 p.m., Pasco City Hall Activity Center, 525 N 3rd Ave., Pasco. Tickets: $10/child, $5/adult meal ticket. Join us for dinner and an evening of ooey, gooey creepy experiments as you become a mad scientist! Call 509-747-8091.
Highlands Middle School Annual Fall Bazaar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Highlands Middle School, 425 S Tweedt St., Kennewick. Over 30 craft and direct sales vendors ready to kick off the holiday shopping season. Free entrance, purchase raffle tickets for great prizes. Call 509-438-9595.
Pink the Parkway, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., John Dam Plaza, 815 George Washington Way, Richland. Tickets: $15 for adults; $5 for kids (Kids free with purchase of adult ticket). A cancer survivor fashion show, live music, face painting, silent auction, music, Zumba, food and shopping vendors. Call 509-396-4854.
White Bluffs Bus Trip, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., White Bluffs Quilt Museum, 294 Torbett St., Richland. Visit Dayton’s Patit Creek Campsite, Palus Artifact Museum, Fort Walla Walla and Whitman Museum. Family friendly. Contact White Bluffs for reservations. Call 509-943-2552.
Music
Jeff Peterson, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Pasco Farmers’ Market, S 4th Ave. W. Columbia St., Pasco. Free. Call 509-528-8131.
Nightlife
Bent on Blues, 7-10 p.m., Chicken Shack Tri-Cities, 4390 Van Giesen St., Richland. Free. High energy Blues and rock including many toe tapping originals. Call 509-967-1807.
Doug Lane, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Jeff Peterson, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Village Bistro, 5215 W. Clearwater Ave. #114, Kennewick. No cover. Jeff Peterson plays a mellow trumpet and sings “timeless” tunes of the past in a smooth, sophisticated manner that appeals to a wide audience. Call 509-735-8584.
The Hawthorne Roots, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Americana from Bozeman. Call 509-946-9328.
The Jacob Jolliff Band, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show.
Vaughn Jensen Band, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Call 425-761-3033.
sun | Oct. 14
Comedy
The Zaniac Comedy Show (Little Watts Series), 2-3 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $12 Adults, $8 Youth 12 and Under. The Zaniac, who has been cracking jokes onstage for almost 15 years, zigzags between physical stunts and non-stop comedy. Call 509-529-6500.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with the Columbia River Dance Band. Call 509-946-6276.
Misc.
2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, noon.-4:30 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. Free. For more information or to register please visit act.alz.org/Tri-Cities.
Music
African Children’s Choir Concert, 7-8:30 p.m., Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton, Kennewick. No charge. Freewill offering will be taken. A lively, uplifting evening filled with music, dancing and joy performed by 17 Ugandan children as a part of the group’s international tour. Call 509-582-9537.
Opera@The Emerald, 4-6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Opera. Call 509-946-9328.
