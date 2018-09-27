Donna Donna frontwoman returns to Richland for solo show

Kennewick native Lindsay Johnston is returning to the Tri-Cities on Oct. 2 for a solo performance at Emerald of Siam.
The all-ages show is 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
Johnston is frontwoman of the Spokane-based blues-rock band Donna Donna.
As a solo performer, she “blends folk, jazz and blues to create a set of original tunes and surprising covers,” a news release said. “Expect soaring vocals, bluesy guitar riffs, guest instrumentalists and an open invitation to sing along.”
Emerald is at 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland.
