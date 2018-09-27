Great Prosser Balloon Rally bringing fun to Prosser

The 29th annual Great Prosser Balloon Rally is this weekend.
Twenty-three balloons are expected to take part in the event, which is free and family-friendly.
Balloons launch at sunrise each morning from the Prosser Airport, weather permitting. Although rides aren’t offered, the public is invited to watch.
“Spectators are encouraged to get up close with the pilots and balloons on the field, and take some amazing pictures and video. You may even be asked to help crew for a balloon,” a news release said.
The popular Night Glow is at dusk Saturday at Art Fiker Stadium. It features balloons synchronized to music. Gates open at 5:45 p.m.
