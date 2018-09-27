History comes to life at Heritage Days at Pasco state park

History will come alive Saturday at Sacajawea Historical State Park during the annual Heritage Days.
The event, put on by Friends of Sacajawea State Park, is free and open to the public, with no Discover Pass needed for entry.
It runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes interactive presentations and learning stations that offer a glimpse of the cultural and natural history of the area.
On Friday, school field trip groups will be at the park most of the day, but the general public is welcome from 4 to 5 p.m.
The park is at 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco.
