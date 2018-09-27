Glow Show set Saturday in Richland

The third-annual Glow Show is Saturday at Confluent Space Tri-Cities in Richland.
The event is 7 to 11 p.m. and will raise money for the makerspace.
“Expect to find Confluent completely transformed with vendors such as a face painter and tarot card reader, a food truck, a pop-up beer garden and performances from local bands, belly dancers, local drag queen performers and more,” a news release said. “There will also be a family-friendly Glow ride sponsored by our partners at Wheelhouse. Additionally, there will be artwork and tech projects that are in theme with ‘Glow,’ from blacklight paintings to light-up and kinetic sculptures.”
A costume contest also is planned, with prizes awarded.
Cost is $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Confluent and at https://store.confluent.space/product/glow-show-2018-presale.
Confluent is at 285 Williams Blvd.
Comments