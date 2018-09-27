Glimpse the artistic process at the annual ‘Open Studio Tour’

Several Mid-Columbia artists will open up their work spaces this weekend for the 15th annual Open Studio Tour.
The free, self-guided event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Maps are available at www.tricityartistsopenstudiotour.com.
Nine artists are participating. They are:
▪ Kasia Gorski Schmoll, who “delves into the forgiveness and flexibility of oil painting to explore themes of Northwest landscapes,” a news release said.
▪ Katherine Sylvan, who’s driven by color. “Step into her studio to find rich silk wall pieces and scarves inspired by grids, crop rows and circular irrigation patterns of Eastern Washington,” the release said.
▪ Jan Nilsson, who’ll demonstrate her mixed media collage approach and painting with Sumi ink. “Nilsson’s work often portrays contrasts of existence and complex connections to family and heritage,” the release said.
▪ John Fabian, who “expresses passion for capturing the natural world in his abstract paintings.”
▪ Philip Harding, who “strives to create art that engages both our rational and our aesthetic senses.”
▪ Scott Butner, longtime photographer who captures everything from sports to landscapes and the Tri-Cities music scene.
▪ Consuelo Soto Murphy and Shawn Murphy, who are high school teachers and visual artists. Soto Murphy is known for colorful paintings that are a “testament to the love of family and heritage,” and Murphy is a photographer who uses black and white images to “express beauty, elegance and solitude.”
▪ Linda Andrews, whose “internationally acknowledged work ranges from sculpture to wall pieces to jewelry, functional to ‘beautiful to behold.’”
