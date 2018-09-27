The magic of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ coming to Richland stage

Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the rest will sing and dance their way across the stage as part of Academy of Children’s Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Performances of the classic musical are at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 5-6, and at 3 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 7 at Richland High School, 930 Long Ave.
The show is ACT’s 100th production, and it features 114 young actors, with live accompaniment by the Mid-Columbia Youth Symphony.
“The partnership is a remarkable showcase of local youth performers in the arts who have been rehearsing since mid-summer,” a news release said.
Julie Schroeder is directing, with Hanford High School senior Patricia Sackschewsky starring as Dorothy.
“Featuring the memorable characters of Glinda, The Wicked Witch, Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, and the Wizard, the engaging production is a magical romp down the proverbial yellow brick road,” the release said.
Tickets are $16 for general admission, $13 for students, military service members and seniors, and $10 for kids age 12 and younger.
They’re available by calling 509-943-6027, going to www.academyofchildrenstheatre.org and at ACT, 213 Wellsian Way, Richland.
