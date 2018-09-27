Tri-City things to do for Sept. 28-Oct. 7

Did you know you can search our online calendar?
fri | Sept. 28
Comedy
Dana Moon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Misc.
Heritage Days, 2-5 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Walk through history at the site where the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery camped over 200 years ago. Mountain Man camps, Native American dancing and cultural displays, wood carving, birds of prey and more. Discover Pass required on Friday. Free on Saturday.
Tri-City Youth Choir Fundraising Gala, 6:15 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Call 509-205-1447.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers B Reactor Concert, 5:30-10 p.m., B Reactor National Historic Landmark, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland. Tickets: $100. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $24-$30.
Prestige Wrestling 7, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
“Every Brilliant Thing”, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. $20 Adult; $15 Student. Call 509-529-6500.
sat | Sept. 29
Art
15th Annual Open Studio Tour, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., multiple locations. Free. To view more about the 9 artists, please visit the website: TriCityArtistsOpenStudioTour.com. Call 967-967-3663.
Artist Reception - Diana McPherson: A Taste of Italy, 2-4 p.m., Tucannon Cellars, 40504 Demoss Rd., Benton City. Call 509-545-9588.
Beginning Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins - Dandelion Poof, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $65. For the absolute beginner. Supplies are included in the fee. Call 509-430-8633.
Comedy
Dana Moon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Heritage Days, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sacajawea State Park, 2503 Sacajawea Park Road, Pasco. Walk through history at the site where the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery camped over 200 years ago. Mountain Man camps, Native American dancing and cultural displays, wood carving, birds of prey and more. No Discover Pass required on Saturday.
National Alpaca Farm Days, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandollar Alpacas, 2001 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Free. Take a selfie with an alpaca, feel the luxurious fiber, enjoy the baby alpacas, and more. Call 509-378-5833.
RetroRiders Vintage Motorcycle Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., J & L Hydraulics, 1120 W Lewis St., Pasco. No charge for spectators. Call 509 430-0965.
Street Party featuring El Vez and DJ Alan Dance Party, 7-11 p.m., Saint & the Sinner, 7 1/2 First Ave. South, Walla Walla. Tickets: $10-25. Call 509-525-9952.
Tri Cities Figure Skating End of Summer Showcase and Social, 6-7 p.m., Toyota Arena, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Come and watch your local figure skaters show off their skills and perform their skating programs. Admission is free but donations are accepted. Call 509-222-8909.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers B Reactor Concert, 5:30-10 p.m., B Reactor National Historic Landmark, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland. Tickets: $75. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project. Call 509-460-1766.
Nightlife
Bobby and Faith Acoustic Duo, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free. Call 509-491-3400.
Lounging at the Loft Summer Music Series, 6-9 p.m., Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., Prosser. Cover: $10. Hosted by Coyote Canyon Winery. Enjoy music by Swing Shift. Call 509-786-7686.
Six Gun Quota/Pagan Co. Rebels/Nephilim Rising, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Metal. Call 509-946-9328.
Steve Haberman with Brandy Larsen, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $24-$30
Theater
Chase Padgett in “Nashville Hurricane”, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35-$25 adult; $20 student. Call 509-529-6500.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
sun | Sept. 30
Art
15th Annual Open Studio Tour, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., multiple locations. Free. To view more about the 9 artists, please visit the website: TriCityArtistsOpenStudioTour.com. Call 967-967-3663.
Dance
Argentine Tango Practica, 4-6 p.m., Salsa con Rumba, 5601 W. Clearwater Suite 110, Kennewick. Cost: $5. All skill levels are welcome. Call 831-214-3021.
Misc.
National Alpaca Farm Days, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandollar Alpacas, 2001 S. Washington St., Kennewick. Free. Take a selfie with an alpaca, feel the luxurious fiber, enjoy the baby alpacas, and more. Call 509-378-5833.
Music
Mid-Columbia Mastersingers B Reactor Concert, 4:30-9 p.m., B Reactor National Historic Landmark, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland. Tickets: $100. Commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Manhattan Project. Call 509-460-1766.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 3-5 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
“Every Brilliant Thing”, 2-3:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. Tickets: $20 adult; $15 student. Call 509-529-6500.
mon | Oct. 1
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. No partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
WWE Live, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $17-$102.
tue | Oct. 2
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Nightlife
Lindsay Johnston, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Indie. Call 509-946-9328.
Mini Blinds, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Indie Pop from PDX. Call 509-946-9328.
wed | Oct. 3
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
thu | Oct. 4
Comedy
Kermet Apio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Indian Goat, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Rock from Spokane. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Oct. 5
Comedy
Kermet Apio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Country, Rock, Pop at Jokers, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. No cover. Call 509-943-1173.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “My House Has Stars”, 7 p.m., and “Secrets of the Sun”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Dan Myers (The Sonic Shaman), 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Ambient. Call 509-946-9328.
Quinell w/Upstate - Folk Fusion from NY, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Folk Fusion from NY. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
The Underground Book Club Meeting, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
sat | Oct. 6
Art
Intuitive Painting - Watercolor Workshop with Chris Blevins, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Art on the Columbia, 830 N Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B2, Kennewick. Cost: $75.
Autumn Art Show -- Plus an Astronaut, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wenaha Gallery, 219 East Main St., Dayton. Free. Features astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, who will be speaking at 10:30 and on hand afterwards to chat with visitors. Call 509-382-2124.
Comedy
Kermet Apio, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Planet Nine”, 2 p.m., and “Cell! Cell! Cell!”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Oktoberfest - Catholic Charities 31st Annual Benefit & Dinner, 5:30-9 p.m., Anthology Events, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland. Tickets: $100 per person. Featuring a chef-prepared Bavarian-themed dinner by Castle Catering, local beers, cocktails, scrumptious desserts, and entertainment by regionally renowned accordionist Bob Deccio. Call 509-759-7790.
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Show & Sale, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. $4 admission. Call 509-430-0139.
Nightlife
Barefoot Randy, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Singer/Songwriter. Call 509-946-9328.
Sports
Medicine Hat Tigers at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $24-$30.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
sun | Oct. 7
Misc.
Pacific Northwest Mustang Club’s 32nd Annual Concours d’Elegance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Columbia Crest Winery, 178810 SR 221, Patterson. $25 entry fee. Call 509-539-7704.
Tri-Cities Orchid Society Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Tri-Tech Skills Center, 5929 W. Metaline Ave., Kennewick. $4 admission. Call 509-430-0139.
Theater
ACT Presents “Wizard of Oz”, 3-5 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. Tickets: $15; $12; $9. Call 509-943-6027.
Send us your events
You can self-post your entertainment listings on our online calendar at calendar.tricityherald.com.
Deadline is 10 days before publication date.
Comments