Arts & Entertainment

Tri-City things to do for Sept. 21-30

Tri-City Herald

September 20, 2018 12:05 PM

fri | Sept. 21

Comedy

Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7 Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.

Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Christ the King Sausage Fest, 5-11:55 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Free admission. Games for kids of all ages, food booths, indoor and outdoor Biergartens with live entertainment, arts & crafts, and more. Call 509-946-6971.

Discover the REACH “Astronomy”, 6-9 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free admission. Learn all about supernovas, planets, galaxies, and more from local experts. Call 509-943-4100.

Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, noon-10 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15; Ages four 4-and under are free.

Nightlife

Brett Eldredge, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $29.50-$49.75.

Happy Heartbreak/Depth Charger/Metaphorical Lions, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Indie from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.

Lawrence Huntley, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hammered Dulcimer. Call 509-946-9328.

Michele D’Amour & The Love Dealers, 9-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Call 425-761-3033.

Wabi Sabi, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Jazz Fusion. Call 509-628-0020.

Tupelo Joe, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Barnard Griffin Winery, 878 Tulip Ln., Richland. Tunes from the 60’s to today. 509-627-0266

Theater

‘MAMMA MIA!’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sat | Sept. 22

Comedy

Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Film

Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.

Misc.

Christ the King Sausage Fest, 11 a.m.-11:55 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Free admission. Games for kids of all ages, food booths, indoor and outdoor Biergartens with live entertainment, arts & crafts, and more. Call 509-946-6971.

Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15; Ages four 4-and under are free.

Cars & Coffee, 10 a.m.-noon, Country Mercantile, 5015 Ava Way, Richland. Free. All makes, models, years of cool cars and trucks. 509-948-7375

Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. $11/$8/free.

Music

Camerata Musica Concert: Jovanni-Ray de Pedro, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free; donations accepted. Solo piano concert featuring works by Strauss, Haydn, Golda, Leschetizsky, and Rachmaninoff.

Carolyn Cruso Concert, 7:30-10 p.m., Kennewick First United Methodist Church, 421 W Kennewick Ave. $14 general admission/ $12 members. Original and traditional songs and tunes on hammered dulcimer, guitar, flute and whistles. 509-947-6735

Nightlife

Kara Grainger, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.

The Lark and the Loon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Tuck Foster and the Tumbling Dice, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.

Lawrence Huntley, 6-9 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. New and old favorites on the hammered dulcimer. 509-491-3400

Tupelo Joe, 8-10 p.m., at Sausage Fest at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Dr, Richland. Tunes from the 60’s to today. 509-542-7650

Theater

‘MAMMA MIA!’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.

sun | Sept. 22

Misc.

Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15; Ages four 4-and under are free.

Ye Merrie Greenwood Renaissance Faire, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Columbia Park, 5111 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick. $11/$8/free.

mon | Sept. 24

Dance

Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. No partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.

Music

Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.

tue | Sept. 25

Dance

Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.

wed | Sept. 26

Film

Suicide: The Ripple Effect, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. $15 Reserved Seating; $10 Students. 509-529-6500

Misc.

Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.

Music

Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.

The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.

thu | Sept. 27

Comedy

Dana Moon, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.

Dance

Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.

Misc.

Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.

Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.

Nightlife

Steve and Gary, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. 509-491-3400

Howard Crosby, 7-8:30 p.m., Magnolia Music Studio - RiverWalk, 430 George Washington Way #104, Richland. $20. Including songs made famous by "Uncle Bing." 509-420-4851

fri | Sept. 28

Misc.

Tri-City Youth Choir Fundraising Gala, 6:15 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. 509-205-1447

Nightlife

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. 509-946-9328

Music

B Reactor Concerts, 5:30-10 p.m., B Reactor National Historic Landmark, 2000 Logston Blvd., Richland. $75, $100. Mid-Columbia Mastersingers returns to the B Reactor for the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Manhattan Project. 509-460-1766

Sports

Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans hockey, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $24-$30.

Prestige Wrestling 7, 7 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 South Oak Street, Kennewick.

Theater

ACT Presents Wizard of Oz, 7-9 p.m., Richland High School, 930 Long Ave., Richland. $15; $12; $9 509-943-6027

Every Brilliant Thing, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. Walla Walla. $20 Adult; $15 Student. 509-529-6500

sat | Sept. 29

Misc.

RetroRiders Vintage Motorcycle Show, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., J & L Hydraulics, 1120 W Lewis St., Pasco. No charge for spectators. 509 430-0965

Street Party featuring El Vez and DJ Alan Dance Party, 7-11 p.m., Saint & the Sinner, 7 1/2 First Ave. South, Walla Walla. $10-25. 509-525-9952

Nightlife

Bobby and Faith Acoustic Duo, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Mezzo Thai Fusion, 110 Gage Blvd., Richland. Free 509-491-3400

Six Gun Quota/Pagan Co. Rebels/Nephilim Rising - Metal, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. 509-946-9328

Steve Haberman with Brandy Larsen - Jazz, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free 509-946-9328

Sports

Everett Silvertips at Tri-City Americans hockey, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. $24-$30

Theater

Chase Padgett in "Nashville Hurricane", 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. $35-$25 Adult; $20 Student. 509-529-6500

