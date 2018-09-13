Vintage show and artisan market returns to Pasco

Pickin’ Tri-Cities Vintage Show & Artisan Market returns to Pasco on Sept. 15-16.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at TRAC, 6600 Burden Blvd.
Past Blessings Farm puts on the event, which includes items from furniture to signs, jewelry, clothing, specialty food and yard art.
“It isn’t your average vintage show, where promoters tend to allow any type of vendor in the show, just to create booth spaces. Each of our vendors are hand selected through a jury process. You will see handmade candles here, not mass produced candles,” the news release said.
“Our biggest focus is on finding one-of-a-kind vintage and unique, original creations you won’t find anywhere else,” founder Brenda Buckingham said in the release.
Admission is $7 for the weekend. Kids 11 and younger are admitted for free.
More information: www.pastblessingsfarm.com.
