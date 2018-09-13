Arts Center Task Force has new executive director

Renée Adams has been named executive director of the Arts Center Task Force.
She’s the first person to hold the position for the group, which is working to build a performing arts center in the Tri-Cities.
“Hiring Renée signifies a big step forward in the development of the Arts Center Task Force and its efforts to bring a performing arts center to the Tri-Cities,” said Steven Wiley, chairman, in a statement. “We have had good success working with the arts patrons in this community, but now we need to increase our focus on the entire Tri-Cities community. I’m confident Renée is the right person to lead us in this next phase of our development.”
Adams has extensive experience in the performing arts, having worked as an arts manager, dance teacher and performer.
She was Mid-Columbia Ballet’s director of programs and outreach before joining the task force.
As executive director, she’ll manage day-to-day operations, serve as spokesperson and ambassador and help develop strategic plans, policies and procedures.
“I am so excited to be part of creating a performing arts center in the Tri-Cities. It’s more than just a place to spend an evening or see a show. It’s a gathering place that enriches the entire community,” she said in a statement.
