Harlem Globetrotters headed to Kennewick in November

The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their dazzling live show to Kennewick on Nov. 28.
Game time is 7 p.m. at the Toyota Center.
“Featuring some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers, and Guinness World Record holders, a Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages,” a news release said.
Tickets start at $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com and through the Toyota Center box office.
