Tri-City things to do for Sept. 14-23

fri | Sept. 14
Comedy
DC Malone, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Dynamic Earth”, 7 p.m., and “Black Holes: the Other Side of Infinity”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Nightlife
Cindy & Sally, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Feel good favorites. Call 509-946-9328.
Heart and Soul, 8-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. No cover. Heart and Soul is a jazz quintet featuring American jazz and pop standards of the 20th Century.
Jamie Nasario, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Shannon McNally, 7-10 p.m., Brewminatti, 713 6th St., Prosser. Tickets: $15 advance; $20 day of show.
TC Latin Fusion Band, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Trevor Green, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
Talks & Readings
Urban Poets Society Presents: Open Mic Night!, 7-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Theater
‘MAMMA MIA!’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
‘The Odd Couple’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
sat | Sept. 15
Art
Gail Roadhouse Artist Live Demonstration, noon.-3 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 474 Keene Rd., Richland. Watch her create your favorite birds during the event. Call 509-579-5440.
Comedy
DC Malone, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
‘The Love Bug’, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Free. Rated G. Call 509-786-2180.
Planetarium shows, “Kaluoka’hina: the Enchanted Reef”, 2 p.m., and “The Life of Trees”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
West Richland Harvest Festival 2018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Flat Top Park, West Richland. Free kids activities, food booths, live entertainment, vendors. Fun for all. BBQ lunch fundraiser for Benton County Fire District #4.
Nightlife
Badger Mountain Dry Band, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Duende Libre, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Latin fusion from Seattle. Call 509-628-0020.
Frazer Wambeke, 7-10 p.m., Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland. Call 509-627-5000.
Half Step Down, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. All star blues rock from Tri-Cities. Call 509-946-9328.
Kate and the Crocodiles, 7-8:30 p.m., Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave., Walla Walla. Tickets: $35 reserved seating. A Portland-based quartet who perform stunning indie rock originals and covers, early jazz and jazz standards, reinventions of ’70s and ’80s rock as ballads, classical art songs mixed with rock (yes really), and other surprises from far and wide. Call 509-529-6500.
Sports
Spokane Chiefs at Tri-City Americans, 7:05 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $10.
Theater
‘MAMMA MIA!’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
‘The Odd Couple’, 8 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
sun | Sept. 16
Dance
Afternoon Jazz for dancing/listening, 1-4 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members. Dance or listen to your favorite tunes with live jazz/swing music. Call 509-943-9414.
Music
Michael Salgado, 2 p.m., Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Rd., Hermiston. Tickets: $35.
Theater
Auditions: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 6-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. This delightful comedy features plenty of great roles for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas Carols, and a lot of laughs! Call 509-786-2180.
‘MAMMA MIA!’, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
‘The Odd Couple’, 2 p.m., Richland Players, 608 the Parkway, Richland. The female version of Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic. Cost: $12 for seniors, students and military; $15 for adults.
mon | Sept. 17
Dance
Argentine Tango Level 1, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $30.50/$38.25. No partner necessary. Learn the basics of leading and following along with the 8-count basic, ochos, turns and more. Call 831-214-3021.
Music
Open Mic/Band showcase hosted by Barefoot Randy, 7 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Full backline of gear includes drums, bass amp, guitar amp, piano and full PA. Call 509-946-9328.
Theater
Auditions: ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’, 6-9 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. This delightful comedy features plenty of great roles for children and adults, a few favorite Christmas Carols, and a lot of laughs! Call 509-786-2180.
tue | Sept. 18
Art
Canvas and Cocktails - Instructor-led Art, 6 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Cost: $25 includes all supplies. Grab a friend, family or significant other and paint together. It is a night of fun for everyone. Call 509-946-9328.
Dance
Dance Lessons for Singles and Couples, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Members and guests welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
wed | Sept. 19
Misc.
Dungeons & Dragons Encounters + D&D Adventurers League, 6-8:30 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9893.
Music
Jazz Jam Night, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Jazz jams with some of the region’s finest up and coming talent! Call 509-946-9328.
The Mary Lou and Stevie Show, 6-8 p.m. Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Jazz standards, show tunes, slow and dreamy ballads, and blues. Call 509-946-9328.
thu | Sept. 20
Comedy
Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Girls Night Out, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Cover: $5 for guys after 11 p.m. Call 509-943-1173.
Misc.
Geeks Who Drink, pub trivia, 8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Open Board Game Night, 5-8:45 p.m., Adventures Underground, 1391 George Washington Way, Richland. Free. Bring your own game, or play one of the dozens we have in our board game library. Call 509-946-9893.
Nightlife
Jeff Peterson, 6-9 p.m., Budd’s Broiler, 450 Columbia Point Dr., Richland. No cover. Call 509-946-8178.
Something United/Sammy Pete, 10 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Indie. Call 509-946-9328.
fri | Sept. 21
Comedy
Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Dance
Afternoon Ballroom Dancing, 1-4 p.m., Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Dr., Richland. Cost: $7 Dance or listen to your favorite music by the Easy Swing Dance Band. Call 509-380-8437.
Open Dancing Fridays, 6-9 p.m., Pasco Eagles Club, 2829 W. Sylvester St., Pasco. Cost: $6. Non-members welcome. Call 509-586-7609.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope”, 7 p.m., and “Bad Astronomy: Myths and Misconceptions”, 8 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Christ the King Sausage Fest, 5-11:55 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Free admission. Games for kids of all ages, food booths, indoor and outdoor Biergartens with live entertainment, arts & crafts, and more. Call 509-946-6971.
Discover the REACH “Astronomy”, 6-9 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland. Free admission. Learn all about supernovas, planets, galaxies, and more from local experts. Call 509-943-4100.
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, noon-10 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15; Ages four 4-and under are free.
Nightlife
Brett Eldredge, 7:30 p.m., Toyota Center, 7000 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $29.50-$49.75.
Happy Heartbreak/Depth Charger/Metaphorical Lions, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Indie from Seattle. Call 509-946-9328.
Lawrence Huntley, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Hammered Dulcimer. Call 509-946-9328.
Michele D’Amour & The Love Dealers, 9-11 p.m., At Michele’s, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland. Call 425-761-3033.
Wabi Sabi, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Jazz Fusion. Call 509-628-0020.
Theater
‘MAMMA MIA!’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sat | Sept. 22
Comedy
Kirk McHenry, 8-9:30 p.m., Joker’s, 624 Wellsian Way, Richland. Tickets: $10. Call 509-943-1173.
Film
Planetarium shows, “Secret Lives of Stars”, 2 p.m., and “Oasis In Space”, 3 p.m., CBC’s Bechtel National Planetarium, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Cost: $6 adults; $5 seniors; $3 ages 6-12; free for 5 and under. Call 509-542-4515.
Misc.
Christ the King Sausage Fest, 11 a.m.-11:55 p.m., Christ the King School, 1122 Long Ave., Richland. Free admission. Games for kids of all ages, food booths, indoor and outdoor Biergartens with live entertainment, arts & crafts, and more. Call 509-946-6971.
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15; Ages four 4-and under are free.
Music
Camerata Musica Concert: Jovanni-Ray de Pedro, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Columbia Basin College Theatre, 2600 N. 20th Ave., Pasco. Free; donations accepted. Solo piano concert featuring works by Strauss, Haydn, Golda, Leschetizsky, and Rachmaninoff.
Nightlife
Kara Grainger, 9 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Call 509-946-9328.
The Lark and the Loon, 5-8 p.m., Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave., Richland. Free. Call 509-946-9328.
Tuck Foster and the Tumbling Dice, 7-10 p.m., Tagaris, 844 Tulip Ln., Richland. Free. Call 509-628-0020.
Theater
‘MAMMA MIA!’, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., Prosser. Tickets: $13-$15. Call 509-786-2180.
sun | Sept. 22
Misc.
Three Rivers Tattoo Convention, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Three Rivers Convention Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. Tickets: $15; Ages four 4-and under are free.
